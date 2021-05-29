‘Ahsaas Kifalat’ cheques distributed among students

SUKKUR: A ceremony to distribute ‘Ehsaas Kifalat Scholarship Programme’ cheques was held at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Mirs.

Reports said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah and Dean Faculty of Skill Development Mir Sajjad Hussain distributed the cheques among the qualified students. Addressing on the occasion, the vice-chancellor stressed the students to focus on their studies, reminding them that their parents sent them to the university to get a respectful degree. So it is their duty to focus on their studies and prove themselves worthy to all.