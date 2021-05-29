‘Ahsaas Kifalat’ cheques distributed among students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A ceremony to distribute ‘Ehsaas Kifalat Scholarship Programme’ cheques was held at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Mirs.
Reports said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah and Dean Faculty of Skill Development Mir Sajjad Hussain distributed the cheques among the qualified students. Addressing on the occasion, the vice-chancellor stressed the students to focus on their studies, reminding them that their parents sent them to the university to get a respectful degree. So it is their duty to focus on their studies and prove themselves worthy to all.