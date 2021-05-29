Hurricanes flatten Force in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

WELLINGTON: The Wellington Hurricanes crushed Western Force 43-6 in Napier Friday as New Zealand teams continued to dominate their Australian rivals in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The Hurricanes scored seven unanswered tries, including two to Salese Rayasi, in a match where the Force barely threatened.

The result leaves Australian teams without a win against their Kiwi rivals, with Force captain Kyle Godwin saying it was frustrating to see his side go down so limply. Godwin said the Force failed to deploy their attacking threat and “went into our shell” against the New Zealanders.

“We were our own worst enemy and they capitalised on our mistakes,” he said.

“We didn’t stick to our structure, we didn’t stick to our game plan and we got well and truly beaten.”

Fly-half Domingo Miotti opened the scoring for the Force with two penalties before the hosts hit back with an eye-catching try from prop Asafo Aumua.

Aumua swooped on an overthrown Force line-out ball and broke through two tackles as he ran from deep within his own half to score.

Winger Salese Rayasi followed up with a diving effort in the corner then Du’Plessis Kirifi broke through the Force defence to make it 19-6 at half-time.

The Hurricanes backline produced some slick passing to send winger Wes Goosen over shortly after the restart and Rayasi put the result beyond doubt with a length-of-the-field intercept try.

Force lock Jeremy Thrush was unlucky to have a try disallowed for an obstruction in the build up and Ngani Laumape rubbed salt in the wound with another long-distance try for the Hurricanes. Jordie Barrett completed the rout with a five-pointer after the siren.