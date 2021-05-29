CM Mahmood Khan terms Rashakai zone a game-changer

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashkai Special Economic Zone as a real game-changer and a historic project of the KP government which would boost trade and help to strengthen the economy. He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rashkai Special Economic Zone on Friday.

The Rashkai Special Economic Zone is a flagship project of the government which is being set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor portfolio.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the zone. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, KP cabinet members, parliamentarians and Chinese officials attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said progress had been made on other important projects including Swat Motorway Phase-II, Peshawar Dera Ismail.Khan Motorway, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Dir Expressway to ensure connectivity of Rashakai Economic Zone with all parts of the province.

Mahmood Khan said various projects in the fields of energy, communications and industry had matured in KP which would be inaugurated soon. He said the KP government was providing an industry-friendly environment to investors which would lead to a large-scale investment in the near future and revolutionize industrial activities.

Mahmood Khan said Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a dream which has been turned into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the process of providing affordable housing facilities to the low-income segments had been started which would benefit the low-income people.

The chief minister said the KP government had been paying special attention to the development of the industrial sector and for this purpose, a workable industrial roadmap had been formulated which included the establishment of new economic zones.

He said Hattar, Jalozai, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan economic zones had been inaugurated while progress was being made on the establishment of Ghazi, Chitral, Daraban economic zones, Mohmand Marble City, Buner Marble City and other important projects.