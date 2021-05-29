Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed promoted to air marshal’s rank

Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of air marshal. The spokesman for the PAF said on Friday that Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned into GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and two operational air bases.

He has served as director general welfare & rehab at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties as air officer commanding, Central Air Command. Presently, he is serving as director general (Projects) at the Air Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University. He holds a Master’s degree in Security Studies from the USA and MPhil in Public Policy & Security Management. He is a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).