Exams in summer

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to hold board exams in the third week of June. The authorities are of the view that all examination centres will strictly follow SOPs to ensure the safety of students and the staff. In June, almost all provinces witness heatwaves and power outages.

In remote areas, the supply of uninterrupted electricity is still a dream. Under such circumstances, it will become quite difficult for students to take the exam. The NCOC should have had looked into these issues before taking this decision. It is time the NCOC reviewed its decision.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Loralai