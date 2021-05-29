40pc hike in pensions demanded

Islamabad: The Consumers Welfare Association which met here on Thursday demanded a 40 per cent increase in pension of the retired government employees to provide relief to their families.

The meeting attended by Convener, Hussain Ahmed Jalil and Secretary Ch. Ikramull Haq called upon the Federal and the provincial governments to grant at least a 40 per cent increase in the pensions of retirees of the government in view of inflation and price hike in the country.

“Our demand is based on justice as the government allowed 25 per cent increase in salaries of the serving government employees but ignored us,” the association representing retired employees observed.

The meeting a of the association observed that there has been a considerable increase in flour sugar, edible oil, milk, meat, utility bills and particularly of medicines many times in the last two years but the pensioners who still plays an important role in income their families were getting no relief.

The Consumers Welfare Association while demanding reduction in electricity tariffs suggested that the IPPs should generate power at least 60 per cent of their generation capacity. The association further observed that the rate of Sales Tax should also be reduced to 5%.