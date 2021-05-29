3rd Tour de Khunjerab Cycling Race

LAHORE: Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Friday said that PCF with collaboration of Gilgit-Baltistan government was going to organise the third edition of Tour de Khunjerab International Cycle Race from June 23 to 27.

He said that the race will be held under strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs. He further said that female teams will also participate.

He further said that the race will be conducted under UCI rules. A team of UCI qualified commassire headed by ACC nominated Commassire will conduct the race.

He stated that a number of international cycling teams showed their interest in participation in the race as it is to be held at the highest altitude for cycle race in the world.