Global T20 stars excited to be part of PSL

KARACHI: Despite several hurdles that the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 had to face, the most sought-after T20 cricketers continue to gather in the United Arab Emirates capital.

They are eager to get on the field to showcase their exceptional skills and talents and win the hearts of the millions of fans who will be watching the games with their friends and families on the television screens.

The HBL PSL 6 lived up to its promise with top-quality cricket and riveting battles at Karachi’s National Stadium and the six teams’ line-ups suggest that trend to continue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. For the UAE-leg, the league has attracted some names who are renowned for their extraordinary repertoire, which makes them global T20 superstars.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles will be making their returns to the HBL PSL, while their fellow West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner will be marking their HBL PSL debuts.

Quetta Gladiators Andre Russel is keen to join his brigade under Sarfraz Ahmad. “I still have very fond memories of my first PSL tournament with Islamabad United. I still have some great friendships from my PSL experiences and I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators and play under Sarfraz. I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud.”

Multan Sultans Johnson Charles said that the PSL would help players prepare well for the T20 World Cup.

“The HBL PSL serves another opportunity to the players to enhance their skillset with its intricacies. The fielding standards are excellent and the local Pakistan bowlers, whether spinners or pacers, really challenge a batsman’s abilities.

“Along with top quality players, the teams possess top cricketing minds in the shape of coaches and mentors. In the year when the players are gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, this league provides a perfect platform for preparation as I look forward to delivering my absolute best for Multan Sultans – a franchise I have represented in the past – under Mohammad Rizwan who has been one of the most outstanding players across the three formats in recent months.”

Peshawar Zalmi’s Fidel Edwards cannot wait to join his side. “It is no mean task to gather six contingents to put a high-quality tournament in these difficult and uncertain times. I have no qualms that like its previous editions, this HBL PSL edition is going to keep the fans glued to the screens from around the world with some sensational performances and tightly fought matches.

“I have heard some excellent things about this tournament and I am eager to join Peshawar Zalmi that have a big fan base and enjoy passionate support. I look forward to making a big contribution for my captain Wahab Riaz and my old mate and head coach Daren Sammy.”

Lahore Qalandars James Faulkner has been impressed by the standard of the Pakistan’s T20 blast. “I am looking forward to my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“It has brought to light some extremely talented cricketers who now form the core of Pakistan national side. I am really looking forward to rub shoulders with them, learn from them and share my experiences with them.”

Martin Guptill of Karachi Kings is excited to make his PSL debut for the defending champions. “This will be my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League and I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings. The HBL PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings.

“We have a good leader in Imad Wasim who has played a lot of cricket around the world and has remained a top T20 performer. I am really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam, who is a world-class batter with impressive T20 numbers. My aim would be to provide a great start for the side along with him and Sharjeel. We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack, I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the HBL PSL title.”

Islamabad United Usman Khawaja said is looking forward to play the team which belongs to his birth place. “That the HBL PSL 6 is continuing despite the hurdles and challenges it had to face recently is excellent news for fans and players alike. These are extremely difficult times for so many. But the event organisers have done a tremendous job to relocate the event and organise all the logistics in such a short time.

“In this background, I am excited to be a part of this league, happy to represent my city of birth and look forward to playing my part in the success of this league.

“The team did really well in Karachi, we are in with a real chance of securing one of the top two playoff berths. Hopefully I can contribute and add to the team’s success in this second half of the tournament under captain Shadab Khan. We have a great opportunity to win a third trophy and cement our spot as the most successful side in HBL PSL history.”