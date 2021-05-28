Foreign accounts case: Accounts perusal extended to three more days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday extended the period of PTI accounts perusal to three more days on the petitioner’s application in the foreign funding case. The committee, accordingly, has issued a notice allowing perusal for three more days starting from May 31 to June 2 from 10am to 3pm.