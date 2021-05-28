Setting home on fire: Court awards jail term, fine to 20 lashkar members in Orakzai

HANGU: The Civil Model Court here awarded jail term and imposed fine on 20 members of a lashkar for setting the home of a resident on fire in Tapa Darvikhel area in Orakzai tribal district.

According to information released by the district prosecutor office in Orakzai district’s headquarters, Kalaya, on Thursday, 20 members of an armed lashkar from Chapar Mushti area had set the house of one Muhammad Akhlaq, a resident of Mushti Tapa Darvikhel area, on fire last year.

Following the incident, the police and prosecution branch prepared a strong case through proper investigation after registering the first information report under sections 436,423/452,148,149 against the 20 accused. The case was running in the Civil Model Court of Judge Rahmatullah Wazir for almost a year. After completion of arguments by the prosecution and defendants, the court handed down two, five and seven years’ prison terms and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 on the 20 convicts.