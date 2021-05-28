Alleged murderer arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police have arrested two accused involved in the murder of a local two weeks back.
The assistant superintendent of police Chamkani Ahmad Zubair Cheema on Thursday told a press conference that police have worked out the murder case of one Zairullah on May 11. He added the cops arrested the two killers Shahzad and Asad who had a money dispute with the deceased.