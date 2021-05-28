close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2021

Alleged murderer arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2021

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested two accused involved in the murder of a local two weeks back.

The assistant superintendent of police Chamkani Ahmad Zubair Cheema on Thursday told a press conference that police have worked out the murder case of one Zairullah on May 11. He added the cops arrested the two killers Shahzad and Asad who had a money dispute with the deceased.

Latest News

More From Peshawar