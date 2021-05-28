Rashid, Shah discuss ongoing operation against bandits

Ag APP

KARACHI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday discussed the overall law and order situation of the province, particularly in the Katcha — riverine — areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and the steps to eliminate bandits from these areas.

The meeting was attended by Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Interior Yousuf Khokhar and Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, said a spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said Katcha area of Shikarpur-Kashmore had a thick forest cover, so bandits had established their hideouts there. “They commit crime in the developed areas and run away to the Katcha,” he added. Shah said on May 23, the notorious Teghani gang had attacked a police party which left three personnel dead, and eight wounded. The bandits reportedly used RPG-7s and 12.7mm anti-aircraft guns with armour-piercing rounds that pierced the police armoured personnel carrier, he told Rashid, and added the police rescued other survivors timely which averted further loss of life.

Shah said the police had thus far arrested 11 suspects, and destroyed six hideouts while an operation against the dacoits was in progress. “I have personally visited Shikarpur to meet policemen and the families of the Shaheed (martyrs),” he said.

The chief minister said the police had launched a “strong operation” against the dacoits and this operation would continue until the bandits were completely eliminated from the area. Rashid told Shah the Rangers were at the disposal of the Sindh Chief Minister and their services could be utilised for the operation whenever the provincial government wanted. The Sindh police chief said some equipment was required for the operation.

At this point, the interior minister asked Maher to coordinate with the Secretary Interior, who would ensure their provision for the purpose.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Rashid insisted neither was governor’s rule being imposed in Sindh nor was Prime Minister Imran Khan intending to interfere in Sindh.

Rashid also dismissed any notions of any law enforcement operation in Karachi. He said the Sindh Police would be provided with whatever kind of weapons would be required to eliminate the bandits they were fighting.

Rashid said the operation against the bandits in the Katcha area was not well planned. He alleged some of the bandits in Shikarpur and Jacobabad also had political affiliations.