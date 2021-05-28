Three commit ‘suicide’

Three people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents on Thursday. According to the Malir Cantonment police, a teenage girl was found dead at her house in Kutchi Abadi near Safora Chowrangi area. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 18-year-old Zainab, daughter of Arshad. The family of the deceased told the police Zainab committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan, adding that she had also attempted to commit suicide in the past.

In a separate incident, 15-year-old Ovais, son of Sajjad, hanged himself to death at his house in Qaim khani Colony. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The Ittehad Town police said the motive behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, 24-year-old Syed Shahzad, son of Mumtaz Ali, ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his house in Korangi’s Sector 33-C. The body was transported to the JPMC for an autopsy. The family told police that he committed suicide over unexplained reasons.