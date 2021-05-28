Cardboard factory damaged in fire

A cardboard factory caught fire in Orangi Town on Thursday, causing damage to the building. According to a fire brigade department spokesperson, after the blaze broke out at the factory in Orangi Town No. 10, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the property.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, while no loss of life was reported as workers had been timely evacuated from the factory. Emergency was declared by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to avoid any water shortage. The firefighters had been busy in extinguishing the fire till the filing of this news story on Thursday night.