77 fined for not wearing masks in District South

A total of 18 shops, eateries and tea kiosks were sealed in District South as the district administration on Thursday took action against violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 77 people were also fined for not wearing masks in the district. The Civil Lines muktiarkar sealed a restaurant in Defense Housing Authority’s (DHA) Bukhari Commercial area for allowing dine-in in violation of the SOPs. In the meantime, the Saddar mukhtiarkar sealed three women beauty salons and one men’s salon in the Saddar area.

In a separate raid, the Saddar assistant commissioner sealed nine salons in the area and fined seven people for not wearing masks. According to a statement released by the office of South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, the district administration has been effectively taking action against the violators of Covid-19 SOPs. As many as 18 shops were sealed in the district and 77 people were fined for not wearing masks.

The Garden assistant commissioner also took action against violators of the SOPs on the direction of Sodhar. One milk shop and four other shops were sealed in the area for the violations of SOPs. In the Garden area alone, 23 people were fined for not wearing masks.

The Lyari mukhtiarkar sealed three transport booking offices in Lyari on Thursday and fined four people for not wearing a mask. The Arambagh assistant commissioner sealed a furniture market in the area along with two other shops for violations of Covid-19 SOPs and 28 people were fined for not wearing masks.

The Civil Lines mukhtiarkar fined a total of 15 people for not wearing masks.

Karachi Commissioner Navid Shaikh has already directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to take notice of marriage halls functioning across the city in violation of the Covid-19 SOPs and wedding ceremonies being held illegally at homes and other private venues in the city.