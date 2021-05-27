Negative primary balance to minor surplus

ISLAMABAD: The government has asked the Fund to revise the downward pace of fiscal adjustments for converting the primary balance from negative in the outgoing fiscal year into a minor surplus for the coming budget.

Top official sources confirmed to The News on Wednesday that the see an enormous, bright, orangey-red Moon if the skies were clear. The main event took place between 1111 and 1125 GMT — late evening in Sydney and pre-dawn in Los Angeles — when the Moon was entirely in the Earth’s shadow. The Moon darkened and turned red — a result of sunlight refracting off the Earth’s rim onto the lunar surface — basking our satellite in a sunrise- or sunset-tinged glow. Unlike a solar eclipse, the phenomenon was safely visible to the naked eye. This eclipse was different because it happened during a “Super Moon” when the Moon passes a mere 360,000 kilometres (225,000 miles) from Earth.