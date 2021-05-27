Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases

KABUL: The Taliban warned Afghanistan’s neighbours Wednesday against allowing the United States to operate military bases on their soil, the insurgents insisting they would thwart such a “historic mistake”.

Washington is in the final stages of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, and a flurry of diplomatic calls between the United States and Pakistan in recent days has fuelled speculation the Pentagon is scouting for new bases to use against the Taliban.

“We urge neighbouring countries not to allow anyone to do so,” the Taliban said in a statement. “If such a step is taken again, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace”. They would “not remain silent in the face of such heinous and provocative acts,” the statement added. Several of Afghanistan’s neighbours allowed the US military limited use of air bases in the early 2000s after the overthrow of the Taliban. Such overt physical support has largely ended, however, although some countries do allow their airspace to be used for military flights. Pakistan Tuesday dismissed local media reports that it had struck a new deal with Washington.