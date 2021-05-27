Sanjrani meets Malaysian envoy, mutual ties discussed

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that Pakistan is keen to further expand Malaysia's fraternal relations at a multilateral level as Pakistan-Malaysia assistance has turned into strategic cooperation. These views were expressed by the Senate chairman during a meeting with the Ambassador of Malaysia Ikram Muhammad Ibrahim in the Parliament House.

During the meeting, important bilateral issues, regional situation, trade and economic cooperation were discussed. The Senate chairman said that Pakistan values mutual cooperation with Malaysia. Sanjrani said that the common vision of the two countries on the issues facing the Muslim Ummah is considered very important. Cooperation between the two countries in automobile, education, industry and other fields is also very important.

“We welcome Malaysian investment in Pakistan,” he maintained. The Malaysian ambassador said that the relations were being further strengthened through bilateral cooperation and coordination. Discussing the Palestinian issue during the meeting, Sanjrani said that the violation of human rights and international law due to Israeli aggression is reprehensible. Separately, Sanjrani has underscored the need for a robust action plan to enhance trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He expressed these views at reception held in connection with national day of Azerbaijan. He also emphasized the need for making more efforts in order to boost the bilateral trade as it does not commensurate with close political ties between both the countries.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have great expertise to share and trade in the fields of energy, defense, agriculture, natural resources, science and culture, there is need to adopt a robust action plan for enhancing trade and investment opportunities.