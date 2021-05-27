Myanmar excluded from ‘WHO’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: Faced with the dilemma of who to recognise as Myanmar’s legitimate representative following February’s coup, World Health Organisation members opted on Wednesday to exclude the country from their annual assembly. The 74th World Health Assembly had received requests from both Myanmar’s ousted civilian authorities and the military junta that seized power nearly four months ago to represent the country.