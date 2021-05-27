close
Thu May 27, 2021
AFP
May 27, 2021

Myanmar excluded from ‘WHO’

Geneva: Faced with the dilemma of who to recognise as Myanmar’s legitimate representative following February’s coup, World Health Organisation members opted on Wednesday to exclude the country from their annual assembly. The 74th World Health Assembly had received requests from both Myanmar’s ousted civilian authorities and the military junta that seized power nearly four months ago to represent the country.

