Skardu, Gilgit air travel starts with 16 PIA flights

LAHORE: Skardu and Gilgit saw massive flight operations, at par with major cities of Pakistan on Tuesday when nearly 16 PIA flights operated to and from both the cities.

The airport showed rush of flights in a video released by official spokesperson for PIA which depicted northern areas skies busy. PIA operated eight flights each to Gilgit and Islamabad airports in a day, highest number of flights ever operated in a day in country's history. Official spokesperson for PIA called the expansion in operations in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism.

He said that to fulfill the vision and in the greater national interest, PIA is making all out efforts to provide convenient travel services to the people of the region and to promote domestic tourism in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that PIA has offered affordable fares considering the socio-economic value of this route amid extremely pleasant weather. Previously this journey would last for days and required extensive planning and finances, he added.