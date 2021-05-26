PPP, ANP can re-join PDM if they apologise: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Tuesday PPP and ANP could re-join the alliance if they apologise to the anti-government movement for going against its decisions.

The PDM chief's comments came during his meeting with PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the latter's residence in Lahore, Geo News reported.

The PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar and JUI-F leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Asad Mahmood were in attendance during the meeting.

Fazlur Rehman, addressing a press conference after the meeting, said both parties — PPP and ANP — had been given sufficient time to get back to the PDM leadership, but they have not done so.

"There are currently no proposals to invite the PPP and ANP at the PDM meeting on May 29," he said.