Qureshi rules out providing bases to US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated in the Senate Tuesday in unequivocal terms that Pakistan would not provide its military bases to the United States for future counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan and also not allow drone attacks inside Pakistan. The foreign minister was winding up speech in the House after making a policy statement in response to a debate on ‘Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in Harm-al-Sharif (Masjid Al-Aqsa)'. He also rejected as unfounded the reports of providing the US, bases in Pakistan, making it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never provide its bases to the US, nor would allow drone attacks inside Pakistan. “I want to assure the House that Pakistan is in safe hands,” he remarked. The remarks came after a Pentagon official said that Pakistan had allowed the US military to use its airspace and given ground access so that it could support its presence in Afghanistan. Responding to the concerns of a senator, the foreign minister said, “Because what we were fearing and we still fear and are concerned that a vacuum created in Afghanistan can drag or suck the country back into the decade of 1990s". Qureshi contended that as the US planned to withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Pakistan would continue playing its role for advancement of the peace process in that country.

Speaking on the Palestine issue, the minister said the first goal of ceasefire had been achieved, but added the UN Secretary General had been asked to play his role for a permanent solution to the problem for durable peace in the Middle East. Earlier, asking when will the Muslims stand against Israel's oppression and aggression, ex-chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani urged the Muslim world to impose economic curbs on Israel, ban its tourists and suspend diplomatic ties with it. Making an emotional speech during the debate on Palestinians massacre at the hands of Israel, Rabbani said he always thought that Israel controlled Gaza but today he realized that Israel controlled all Muslim countries except Gaza. Rabbani highlighted that it is also essential that given their differences, Fatah and Hamas must come to a common understanding against Israeli expansionism. He concluded by saying we stand with the people of Palestine and Intifada. Rabbani said Pakistan should not allow the United States the use of its air and ground facilities for action in Afghanistan and an international mechanism be thrashed out to prevent such circumstances from happening again.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that the state and the government of Pakistan’s policy towards Israel was very straight and simple that Israel's existence was acceptable in no way. He also added that there would be even no thought of recognizing Israel unless and until, an independent Palestinian state was established with Jerusalem as its capital. Dr. Musadik Malik of PML-N said how can there be equality between Imam Hussain and Yazid. “If today, you will not fight for Palestinian children, then there will be turn of your children here while Kashmiri children are already being massacred in Indian Occupied Kashmir,” he warned.