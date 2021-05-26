Spain-Portugal football friendly to have fans in stands

MADRID: Around 20,500 fans will be allowed to attend Spain’s friendly against Portugal on June 4 with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, local officials said Tuesday.

Capacity at Atletico Madrid’s 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano stadium will be limited to around 30 percent and fans will have to wear face masks, the health department of the regional government of Madrid said in a statement.

Fans will not be allowed to smoke, eat or drink in the stands and will have different times set to enter the stadium to avoid crowds, it added.