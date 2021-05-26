Exam time?

The government has decided to hold the examinations of classes 10 to 12 after June 20. The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) has made this decision after some deliberations. There are certain points that need our attention for the health and safety of students across the country. The situation of the Covid-19 pandemic is not uniform in all areas in Pakistan; with some having a much higher rate of infections while others a fluctuating rate of positivity and mortality. In this context, the decision to hold exams in all areas and provinces in Pakistan after June 20 may need to be rethought. Though the meeting decided to allow the provinces to make their decisions about summer vacations, the same leeway is needed for exams too.

Once the pandemic situation improves and the number of infections decline, the summer vacation can have a reduced number of weeks but at the moment this is a bit too early to decide. All provinces must decide about how many leaves to grant as they deem fit, and no country-wide formula is advisable for imposition across the board. What is more important now is to ensure timely vaccination of teachers and administrative and supervisory staff in the education sector including both private and public schools. Associations of private schools have been clamouring for resumption of education activities and in-person classes but premature action may endanger the lives of our students and teachers alike.

The conduct of exams is a serious matter and involves not only proper preparations but also detailed person-to-person contact in which a single infected and asymptomatic person can infect many others. This possibility must be avoided and the health of people must be the primary consideration for all. For all teachers and other staff, vaccination certificates should be made compulsory before they report to duty – be it for teaching or invigilation. The vaccination centres all over the country must give priority walk-in facilities for educational staff. A disruption in education is definitely a cause of concern for all but there are even more important concerns that must take precedence over learning losses. The best option is to apply a formula of less than five percent positivity rate in any district for resumption of educational activities. Our students – in fact, students all over the world – have suffered major setbacks to their education because of the pandemic. It is hoped they can get back to school, and exams, as soon as is possible. But none of this is possible if there is the real fear of infection that could once again lead to complete closure of all activities..