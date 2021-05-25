Senate for moving courts for war crimes against Israeli, Indian PMs

ISLAMABAD: Showing complete unity in the Senate on Monday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for moving the relevant courts for war crimes against Israeli and Indian premiers for the genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris respectively and urged the world community to take notice of the same.

The senators proposed rushing medical and relief supplies to Gaza and advocated lifting of its siege by Israel and some came hard on those Muslim countries which have diplomatic and trade relations with Tel Aviv and asked them to end these relations, if they could not support Palestinians otherwise.

It was the start of the 311th session and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the lengthy proceedings of the opening day. PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman and some other legislators felt the need for the prime minister’s presence in the House in view of the critical importance of the matter and sending out a strong message of solidarity at this juncture.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, during his speech, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he adopted the stance on Palestine, which was the Quaid-i-Azam’s. However, he opposed giving air and ground access to US forces in Afghanistan.

The treasury members showered praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for launching what they called successful diplomatic efforts to highlight the recent killings of innocent Palestinians and the bombardment of its forces on the buildings and media houses and their role in the ceasefire.

Leader of the House Dr Waseem Shahzad said the Palestine conflict was among few issues on which not only Pakistanis but also political parties and its intelligentsia were united, as this was a question for the conscience of the world that Israel while using the force has made 50,000 Palestinians homeless in a few days.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said there was a national consensus in Pakistan on four issues including Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear programme and CPEC: Some lobbies used to raise voice for accepting Israel and appeasing India and these were rejected and buried. He said there was the need for Pakistan to take forward both issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Sherry Rehman said: “The atrocities committed by Israel are in front of everyone. What’s happening in Palestine is genocide, massacre, ethnic cleansing and war crime, it is definitely not a conflict. Unarmed Palestinian worshippers in Masjid Al Aqsa were attacked in the holy month of Ramadan. It is being labelled as a human rights issue, but it is also about Muslims.”

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani while appreciated the stance taken by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the current situation in Palestine. PTI Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said the support to Palestine was important but “we must not forget Kashmir, as what was happening in Gaza is being witnessed in Occupied Kashmir”. He asserted that through resolutions and diplomatic push, Palestine would not be freed as for this, the zeal and Jihadi approach of Taliban would have to be imbibed in children, as Taliban have defeated Nato and US forces in Afghanistan.

Independent Senator Sana Jamali proposed that countries like Turkey and the UAE should end trade relations with Israel and believed that the Islamic Military Alliance under former general Raheel Sharif could play a major role with reference to freedom of Palestine. She backed the government’s proposal of deployment of the international force in Gaza. The debate will continue on Tuesday and the foreign minister is expected to wind it up.