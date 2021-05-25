close
Tue May 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

Terrorist arrested

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

LAHORE:CTD arrested a terrorist of proscribed organisation Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) and recovered explosives and weapons.

CTD team Rajanpur received a credible source information that one terrorist is present in the area of Asni in the limits of Police Station Sadar Rajanpur. He is planning to target 500 KV tower of Wapda High Power transmission lines. The CTD Team raided the place and arrested terrorist namely Ibrahim @ Japani @ Khabri.

The recoveries include explosive material 5 kg & 435 gm, primacord 2x, safety fuse 10fx3 inch, N.E detonators, one Kalashnikov with 24 bullets and terror financing cash Rs 2 lakhs and 92 thousand. An investigation has been launched and important disclosures are expected regarding BRA Network in the area.

