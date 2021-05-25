Aleem for upgrading zoos, safari parks

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has stressed the need to increase facilities to animals in zoos as per their capacity, directing efforts should be made to provide maximum natural habitat to them.

Chairing a meeting during his visit to Lahore Zoo, the minister said professional services should be sought from world class experts to provide more comfort to animals. He added that different objections have been raised on social media and core committee meetings on which a detailed report should be prepared.

Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a personal interest in wildlife, their health and providing them with a suitable environment for which zoos and safari parks must be brought up to international standards.

Abdul Aleem Khan asked the administration of Lahore Zoo that how many animals died in the last one year, what were their causes and what steps are being taken to prevent it.

Senior Minister directed that a review meeting would be held in two weeks in which a plan for the next 5 years of Lahore Zoo should be submitted as well as new zoos should be built in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot and other cities of Punjab so that the citizens there can also have this facility of entertainment. Director General of the Wildlife Department, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and the Director of Lahore Zoo gave a detailed briefing in the meeting in which it was stated that the annual budget of the Lahore Zoo is Rs17 crore and the revenue is around Rs19 crore which has been reduced due to corona.

The minister visited various departments of Lahore Zoo and inspected the facilities being provided there. He visited the hospital of the zoo where he was briefed on the medical facilities provided to animals. Officers concerned said on social media only apparent situation is reflected while there are a number of technical and other reasons behind it.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasised on increasing facilities provided to animals and said, “We have to keep in mind models of other countries and upgrade this important entertainment for children as much as possible.” He stressed important decisions will be taken for upgrading Lahore Zoo to be held in the mid of June 2021.