When Joe Biden was elected as president, people hoped that he would finally brought back America’s lost glory. The majority believed that he would pay attention to the voices of the oppressed. With President Biden’s pledge to remove the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, one had expected that the Biden administration’s pro-Muslim policies would turn out to be favourable for us. Unfortunately, the recent events in the Middle East that showed uncontrollable Israeli aggression in Gaza and America’s support for Israel highlighted the fact that the US is still not interested in becoming the voice of the oppressed.

The US called these attacks ‘Israel’s right to self-defence’. It also approved military aid to the country and turned a blind eye to its ruthless attacks, which included the attack on a building that housed media houses. These events should be a wake-up call for the Muslim Ummah.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad