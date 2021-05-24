Pak students overwhelmed on receiving letter from President Xi

BEIJING: Fifty-two Pakistani students studying at the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) last May 17 received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One year later, to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, a team of China Economic Net (CEN) visited USTB and recorded the expressions of these students on President Xi’s letter.

According to CEN, in April 2020, the students who were deeply touched by the brotherhood of Pak-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19, wrote a letter to President Xi.

In the letter, they recalled their experiences and feelings of studying in China, meanwhile expressed their gratitude to the university for providing care and help for them after the COVID-19 outbreak.

On May 17th 2020, they received a reply. In the letter, President Xi extended welcome to excellent youth from all countries in the world to study in China.

He also encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join hands with youth from all countries to contribute to promoting people-to-people connectivity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The letter evoked a warm response among Pakistani students in China. Besides USTB, nearly 20 universities launched campaigns and forums, and nearly 100 Pakistani students from different universities have voiced their opinions.