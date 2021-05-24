KP NAB initiates probe into sugar export scam to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (KP) has initiated a probe into a mega sugar export scandal in which sugar mill owners exported less sugar from their allotted quota to Afghanistan and sold it in Pakistan, causing huge loss to the national exchequer. Sugar mill owners and exporters illegally sold sugar in Pakistan and made huge profits due to tax exemptions.

According to sources, sugar exporters allegedly had claimed waiver of sales and income tax on the entire allocated export quota of sugar on the basis of the forged and fake documents with the connivance of customs officials.

The officials of the Customs Department have confirmed that National Accountability Bureau KP has started a probe into the matter and seek the record from Collector Customs (Appraisement) Peshawar till May 27, 2021.

According to a letter received by the collector Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement), Peshawar a copy of which is available with the scribe said the NAB KP is verifying a complaint regarding the export of sugar via Pak- Afghan Torkham, Kharlachi, and Ghulam Khan borders.

NAB seeks the details of owners of sugar mills that export sugar to Afghanistan and their quotas. Export permits of sugar mills, goods declaration forms, E form, bills of loading, commercial/customs invoice, and packing lists.

NAB further directed the department to provide the relevant register maintained by Deputy Superintendent/ Ministerial Staff for entries of GDs with a quota of each exporter at the border, soft copy of the system generated data of daily export of sugar, inspection reports, weight/load the report, gate passes to enter and exit of each vehicle carrying sugar outside the country along with the summary of each. Sources also confirmed that the Director-General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed detailed and transparent scrutiny on the said allegations.