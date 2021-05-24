Fawad slams Nawaz for keeping mum on Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry Sunday criticised Nawaz Sharif over his silence at Israel-Palestine issue. He said the former prime minister did not issue a single statement to condemn Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the reason behind that silence was Nawaz Sharif’s properties and financial interests abroad. Nawaz Sharif normally expresses his viewpoint almost on every matter and never loses any opportunity to bash the government, but he, along with his daughter, is completely silent over Palestine issue, Fawad added.

The minister said that properties worth billions of rupees abroad were forcing the PML-N leader to remain silent.