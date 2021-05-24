Kaghan Valley receives rare May snowfall

MANSEHRA: The heavy snowfall has started in the scenic Kaghan valley, changing the weather to a pleasant one on Sunday.

The snowfall, which started in Naran at noon, continued intermittently the rest of the day. The hoteliers and tourists, who managed to reach the valley escaping the hurdles by the police and district administration, enjoyed the snowy weather.

“Though the people in the rest of the country have been suffering the scorching heat, we are enjoying the beautiful weather in this heavenly valley,” Muhammad Sami, a tourist from Islamabad, told reporters in Naran.

He said that his family was all the way to Kaghan valley but police didn’t allow them to proceed ahead. “Now the government has ordered reopening of the tourism industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And we managed to sneak into the valley and enjoy the rare snowfall in the month of May,” he added.

Sami said that as the tourism activities were set to resume in the Kaghan valley from Monday, the nature lovers from the rest of the country would rush here to enjoy the pleasant weather. “The government would never go for the lockdown of the tourism industry again If visitors follow the Covid-19 SOPs as this is one of the major industries in the country,” he added.