Sindh gets more water than share: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, Larkana, on Sunday on the occasion of joining PPP local leaders to PTI, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Rehmatullah Abro faced political vendetta because he had exposed the corruption of Nisar Khuhro. He said former district chairman PPP Khan Muhammad Sanghiro, Abdul Razzaq Dero, Mumtaz Ali Khan Lashari, Sardar Ali Gohar, Abdul Hameed and Ali Murtaza Abro have listened to their conscience and announced to leave the PPP and join the PTI, adding that they have reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Haleem Sheikh said the Sindh minster has started a drama about water shortage, while feudal and PPP workers, including parliamentarians, are involved in water theft in Sindh, as the small growers are being deprived of their fundamental rights. He said Sindh is getting more water than its share. He added corona vaccines are being administered at Expo Centre Karachi that belongs to the federal government. He said Sindh government has not purchased a single vaccine but still portraits of Murad Ali Shah are displayed at all the vaccination centres.