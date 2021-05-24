â€˜World class Expo Centre to be set up in Punjabâ€™

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office on Sunday, and it was decided in principle that a state-of-the-art International Expo Centre would be set up in Punjab.

The CM directed the departments concerned to take all necessary steps in that regard at the earliest. Matters of promotion of cooperative agricultural farming in Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal about establishment of Plug & Play Centre in Multan for the stitching industry. The CM promised that incentives would be offered to cotton and other cash crop growers and Punjab would be turned into a model region for cotton production. Buzdar said that increase in cotton production would further develop the textile and other related industries.

The government would take all possible measures for development and betterment of the agriculture and industrial sectors. The PMâ€™s advisor lauded the Punjab government performance and its initiatives for promotion of commerce and industry sectors.

Provincial ministers Hasham Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, principal secretary to the chief minister, secretaries of Industries, Planning and Development departments, chief executive officer Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and other officials concerned were also present.