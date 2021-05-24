Countryâ€™s economy steady despite Covid crisis: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government will complete its constitutional term.

The elections will be held in 2023 and the opposition has no option but to wait till 2023. We have come to power with the votes of the people and the people stand with the government so the oppositionâ€™s plan will fail and the government will continue its mission of development and prosperity of the country, he added.

In a statement issued from Governorâ€™s House on Sunday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy is on the path of steady growth.

Pakistanâ€™s economy will further improve in the next fiscal year, adding that the overseas Pakistanis have also played an exemplary role in the development and prosperity of the country. Governor Punjab said that programmes like Ehsaas and Health Card are a testament to the governmentâ€™s people-friendly initiatives and international organisations are also praising the transparency of Ehsaas Programme.

All institutions are on the same page for the progress and development of the country and Pakistan is moving forward on all fronts including economic and diplomatic fronts. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the present government has saved the country from economic bankruptcy. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the real leader of the people.

He will not come under the pressure of the opposition adding that the PTI government has come to power with votes of the public. The general elections will be held on time, he added. Punjab Governor strongly condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan and said that the entire nation pays homage to the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and other security forces in the war against terrorism.