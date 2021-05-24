Buzdar fails to deliver: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has failed to deliver.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said Usman Buzdar became chief minister as a result of a parchi so he can’t deliver and perform, she said, adding by presenting fake economic statistics the PTI leadership was trying to fool the public. Azma said presently more than 50 million people could not afford to buy necessities of life. She said palaces like Bani Gala could not be run without “ATMs.” She said that Shahbaz Sharif was a true leader and Imran Khan placed Usman Buzdar as a toy and terming him a magical parrot but he could not perform because he was an incompetent man. PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari stated the PTI leaders were the ones who digested nation's flour, sugar, medicines and petrol and misappropriated billions of rupees without any hesitation. Accusing Imran Khan, Azma said that he got a share of billions of rupees in Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal. She said in Punjab six thousand illegal housing schemes were legalised for two per cent share. “This is called corruption,” she said, adding billions of rupees of corona aid were not spent and now the government was trying to stop publication of audit report of the corona fund.