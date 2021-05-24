This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of the unavailability of power supply in Usta Mohammad, Balochistan. The power crisis has paralysed the lives of residents. The few transformers that were installed in some parts of the region are out of order for more than five years now. The relevant authorities haven’t done anything to ensure that they’re repaired on an urgent basis. The areas that are blessed with the supply of power frequently face the problem of unscheduled loadshedding.

The authorities need to pay attention to this important issue.

Mohammad Ali Soomro

Usta Mohammad