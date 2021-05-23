SCCI hails efforts to check illegal trade

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has appreciated the government for consulting the business community to set up Pakistan’s Land Port Authority (PLPA).

In a press release, the SCCI hoped the government’s initiative would discourage illegal trade and remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan as well as the Central Asian Republics

The press release quoting SCCI Senior Vice-President Engineer Mansoor Elahi said the establishment of the authority would facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Customs House here on Saturday.

Faiq Muhammad Faizi, former president of the chamber, and other SCCI members, along with Collector Customs Appraisement Muhammad Saleem, Collector Customs Preventive Kamran Malik, representatives and high officials from ADB Peter, team leader Muhammad Nazim Saleem, deputy team leader Syed Habeebullah, ANF, FIA, Customs and border management officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Pakistan’s Land Port Authority (PLPA) was being established with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The officials said the step would ensure the timely and efficient movement of goods, people and vehicles across the border and to facilitate trade at an inland location with a view to relieve traffic infrastructure of congestion and help increase efficiencies related to international trade and logistics.

The participants in the meeting hoped that the government’s initiative can boost economic growth and investment and create vast job opportunities.

They said the PLPA would help cut trade cost, ensure trade facilitation and create a conducive business environment. Mansoor Elahi stressed the need for bolstering trade and transit with Afghanistan, especially exports with the Central Asian Republics.

He said the SCCI had presented its proposals to the federal government to increase trade with Afghanistan and regional countries. He added that Pakistan should sign free trade agreements with regional countries and establish business-to-business contacts.