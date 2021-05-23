close
Sun May 23, 2021
AFP
May 23, 2021

Two dead, several hurt in Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON: Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late Friday, police said.Local law enforcement said one man was left in a critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in May 2020.

Minneapolis Police tweeted there were ten victims in total, five of whom were male and five female. The two people shot dead were both men, the force said, adding order had been “fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a 17-year veteran of the Minneapolis police department.

