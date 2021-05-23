close
Sun May 23, 2021
Our Correspondent 
May 23, 2021

Two held, hostage recovered in Bannu

National

Our Correspondent 
May 23, 2021

BANNU: The police here on Saturday recovered a man, who was recently kidnapped, and arrested two persons accused of kidnapping him.

Junaid, brother of the kidnapped man, had lodged a case with the Mandan Police Station, stating that his brother Afaq had gone to visit his relatives in his village Multan Kaki, but he did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off. Later, the police recovered the kidnapped person during an intelligence-based operation.

