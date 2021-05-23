Two held, abductee recovered in Bannu

BANNU: The police here on Saturday recovered a man, who was recently kidnapped, and arrested two persons accused of kidnapping him.

It was learnt that one Afaq Khalid son of Khalid Gul living at Bannu Township in Bannu city was kidnapped by unidentified kidnappers at gunpoint on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

His brother Junaid Khalid had lodged a case with the Mandan Police Station, stating that his brother Afaq had gone to visit his relatives in his village Multan Kaki, but he did not return home and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Using the latest technology and modern investigation techniques, the police formed a team to work out the case.

The police recovered the kidnapped person during an intelligence-based operation besides arresting two persons on the charges of kidnapping.