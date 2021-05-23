Physically impaired person opens dairy business under YES

Islamabad Person with Disabilities (PWDs) has started reaping benefits of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme as a physically impaired Haider Ali has opened his own dairy business after getting a soft loan amounting to rupees one million under its Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Haider Ali, who was from Hujra Shah Muqam, Punjab, said he bought two buffalos and cows after obtaining the loan under the scheme, claiming to earn around Rs50,000 every month by selling milk.

Since childhood, my left arm and leg were disabled, and I never wanted to become a burden on my family.

Therefore, I continued my study and did M. A. Afterward, I started a private job and then realized that my expenditures are greater than my salary, he said while sharing his story in a video message posted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on his twitter account.

Haider said he always wanted to support his family financially by starting his own business.

Whenever I discussed with my relatives [about getting a loan], they always pointed out my disability and asked me as to how I would return that loan.

He said he used to hesitate from applying for the loan under Kamyab Jawan programme due to such queries, but eventually he did so and applied for a loan worth rupees one million.

Haider appreciated the transparency being observed by the Kamyab Jawan Programme in provision of loans, adding His loan gets approved without any guarantee.

He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Bank of Punjab and entire team of the Kamyab Jawan programme for helping him open his own business.

Commenting over the development, SAPM Usman Dar said the Kamyab Jawan programme became a ray of hope for thousands of families including Haider Ali who has been fighting his physical disability with bravery.

He added that the project was successfully extending financial assistance to marginalized segments of the society in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had been advocating for elevating the living standards of poor and destitute.

The SAPM said at least Rs8 billion had been disbursed among10,000 qualified entrepreneurs under the loan scheme.

The process for distribution of [more] loans to thousands of youth would be completed in the coming months, he added.

He said following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a decision had been taken to made details of the loans public.