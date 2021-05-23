Pakistan can’t function under present rotten system, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that Pakistan can no longer function under the present rotten system.

“Attempts to run Pakistan further under the existing system would cause irreparable damage,” he said while addressing a meeting of members of the Central Executive Committee and the National Council of his party at the Central Secretariat Pakistan House on Saturday. PSP President Anis Qaim Khani was also present on the occasion.

Kamal said that there was an urgent need for reform in all institutions of the country through a grand national dialogue. He said that especially electoral and local government reforms were the need of the time, the absence of which was eroding public confidence in the institutions, which was extremely dangerous for the country.

The PSP chief said that in the current situation where all the attention of the rulers was on the opposition, the people had been left helpless and the law and order situation was worsening by the day.

“There is great frustration and anxiety in the nation. Inflation has broken all the previous records,” he said. “The PSP has never shied away from speaking the truth. It is the only political party that is offering feasible solutions to Pakistan’s most complex problems because the PSP’s goal is the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.”