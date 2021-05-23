Man held over shooting that left two injured in DHA

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in shooting and injuring a man and a woman near Khadda Market in Defence Housing Authority.

The suspect arrested has been identified as Zeeshan. According to police, gunshots were fired from an SUV after a clash erupted between a motorcyclist and a man in the SUV.

Police said a person, Ali Asghar, who was on a motorcycle and a passerby woman were wounded in the incident after the security guard in the SUV opened fire.

Police said raids were being conducted to arrest more suspects involved in the incident on the information provided by Zeeshan.

Electrocution

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Saturday.

According to the Sukkan police, 23-year-old Hammad Khan, son of Sadaqat Khan, died of electrocution while doing some electrical work at his house in Bhens Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

Separately, 50-year-old Ghulam Abbas, son of Bagh-e-Ali, was electrocuted to death in Mehmoodabad. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal-formalities.