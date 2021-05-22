Pakistan marches for Palestine rights

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan Friday marked "Palestine Day" to show solidarity with the people of Palestine who have been braving a massacre at the hands of Israel for the past 11 days.

Massive rallies were held in all parts of the country to express solidarity with Palestinians. The PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Maulana Asad, and several other parliamentary leaders issued statements on the occasion to solidarity day with the people of Palestine as they visited the United Nations office in Islamabad.

"Innocent people are being massacred in Palestine and Kashmir. The issues of Palestine and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)," said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that if the problems of Kashmiris and Palestinians are not resolved, there would no peace in the world.

