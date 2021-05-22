Next budget on June 11

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to present the next budget for 2021-22 on June 11, 2021, with the focus on launching special programs for rural Sindh, Karachi, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan with the possible allocation of around Rs100 billion in the coming budget.

“Yes, the PM has approved presenting of the next budget for 2021-22 in the National Assembly on June 11, 2021,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Friday.

The upcoming Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021 for sharing highlights of different sectors of national economy achieved in outgoing fiscal year. The country achieved the GDP growth rate of 3.94 percent in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 against revised estimates of negative 0.47 percent for the last fiscal year 2019-20.

The government has already decided jacking up the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to the tune of Rs900 billion in the upcoming budget against Rs650 billion allocation made in the outgoing financial year.

Now the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is scheduled to meet on May 26, 2021 here in Islamabad for recommending macroeconomic framework and allocation of the PSDP for the next financial year.