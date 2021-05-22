Rallies staged across KP to express solidarity with Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Rallies were staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Israeli atrocities and express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The political parties and traders staged separate demonstrations in the provincial capital. The JI activists staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club. Provincial president of the party Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Ateequr Rahman and others addressed the gathering. Speaking the rallies, the leaders urged the Muslim Ummah to shun differences and take a unified stance on the issue.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest rally in Nishat Chowk of Mingora City. Led by the party provincial president Amir Maqam, the rally participants, including ex-Nazim District Swat Muhammad Ali Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Khan, marched from Nishat Chown to Sohrab Khan Chowk, to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The protesters chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities and urged the United Nations to play tits due role to halt Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also took out a rally, urging the OIC to take bold steps to solve the Palestine dispute.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has already extended full support to Palestine and has asked foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit USA, Europe and other countries to raise the issue," MPA Fazl Hakim told the rally.

Separate rallies were taken out after the Friday prayer in Timergara, Mansehra, Bara, Landikotal, Nowshera, highlighted that while United Nations was not paying attention to the issues of Muslims, the Muslim countries should make such a strong organization of their own to protect their rights.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman condemned the Israeli brutalities against the people of Palestine and said Israel crossed all the limits of humanity by killing innocent Palestinians indiscriminately.

Addressing the protesters outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that during Ramazan, Israel invaded Palestinian women and children in Aqsa Mosque in a massive wave of terrorism. He said the rulers of Pakistan were dreaming to recognise Israel, but the Israeli terrorist activities smashed their dreams. He paid glowing tributes to the Palestinian youth. The Palestinian youth rendered the sacrifice of their blood to foil Israel’s designs of occupying Aqsa Mosque. Rahman said that the US administration should revisit their policy about Israel.