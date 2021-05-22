Rallies slam West for looking the other way over Israeli aggression

Various religious and political parties on Friday staged protest rallies to condemn the killing of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and demanded of the United Nations to play its role to bring to an immediate end the bloodshed in Palestine.

Jamaat-e-Islami

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s youth organised a rally against Israeli aggression where a large number of the party activists marched from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) towards Shaheen Complex. The protest was led by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and JI Youth Head Hashim Abdali. The participants of the rally were holding Palestine flags, placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israel, the US and the UN. They chanted slogans against the Western leaders for ignoring the bloodshed of Muslims.

Condemning the atrocities of Israeli troops, they said that even children and women had been killed in Gaza. They said that the champions of human rights were silent about the situation. A delegation of the JI Youth also submitted a resolution to the United States Consulate in Karachi. The document condemned the Israeli invasion of Palestine while declaring the aggressive country an illegal and terrorist state.

Some 1,000 demonstrations were held across the city after Friday prayers on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq against the Israeli brutalities in Palestine and the lack of a response of the world to the Israeli aggression, Rehman claimed. Meanwhile, the JI Karachi leaders continued gaining support for the Palestine March to be taken out on Sunday.

In this regard, the JI Karachi chief visited the Karachi Bar Association and the lawyers’ body president, Naeem Qureshi, to invite the lawyers to the rally. In his welcome address, Qureshi hailed the role of the JI over issues of the Muslim world in general and Palestine and Kashmir in particular. He said that the JI had made the two issues flashpoints and exposed the brutalities by the Israeli and Indian regimes respectively.

PTI rally

Workers and leaders of the Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf also staged a protest outside the KPC against the Israeli aggression and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. Led by Khurram Sherzaman, PTI Karachi chief and MPA, the party leaders, legislators and workers participated in the protest.

“Today the whole Islamic world condemns Israeli aggression in strong words,” said Sherzaman. “Innocent children in Palestine are being killed. The PTI condemns the Israeli attack on Jerusalem and Gaza.”

He said the nation had shown solidarity on a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan. “He [Imran Khan] is fighting the war of Palestine and occupied Kashmir.”

MWM stages demos

The Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen staged protest demonstrations in various parts of Karachi against the Israeli aggression in Gaza. The protests were held outside Khoja Isna Asheri Jamaat Kharadar, Jamia Masjid Haidri Orangi, Darbar Hussaini Malir, and Jaffaria Complex Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

MWM leaders, including Allama Baqis Abbas Zaidi, Allama Mubashar Hasan, Allama Ali Noor Jaffery, and others, during their speeches at protests, stressed that the situation in Palestine wanted more than mere lip-service of the Muslim world. They condemned the frequent bombardment of Gaza and described it the worst kind of violence against humanity.

They said the unilateral action by the Israeli forces was meant to occupy Muslim territories, particularly the holy places, and to expand its area illegally. MWM leaders said Israel was bombing innocent Palestinians living in the occupied and congested territories while the world was totally oblivious of the genocide being committed by Israel against Palestinians.

JUI-Fazl protests

Workers and leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl held a demonstration outside the KPC, where the speakers blasted the US double standards and its utter failure to protect the life and property of innocent Palestinians.

JUI-F leaders, including Aslam Ghauri, Abdul Razzq Lakho, Qari Muhammad Usman, Samiul Haq Swati, and Babar Qamar Alam, said that Israeli forces were busy in carrying out the genocide of Palestinians, but the Muslim Ummah had kept silent over the brutal killings. They said the entire responsibility of the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine rested with the United States and the United Nations. Expressing their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, the speakers urged the Ummah to take a unified stand against the Zionist forces in order to rid the innocent people of the illegal occupation.