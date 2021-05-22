Governor Chaudhry Sarwar leaves for US to highlight Palestine, Kashmir issues

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has left for the United States on a 10-day visit to highlight Palestine and Kashmir issues.

The governor is also scheduled to meet with US senators, members of Congress and governors. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that ceasefire was not enough; Israel must get out of Palestine completely and the Palestinian issue must be resolved, otherwise, regional peace was not possible. Pakistan stands with its Palestinian brothers and sisters, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of his departure to the US on Friday, he said Israeli terrorism against Palestinians was condemnable. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi are highlighting the issue of Palestine at the international level. "During my visit to the United States, I will also meet with representatives of human rights organisations, members of parliament, politicians and overseas Pakistanis to apprise them of Pakistan's initiatives for peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. He said Israel was the biggest terrorist in the world, and it was necessary to press Israel to stop genocide of Palestinians. Netanyahu has left Hitler behind in the massacre of innocent Palestinians.

The issues of Palestine and Kashmir must be resolved immediately as per the UN resolutions, he said. All the political and religious parties of Pakistan, as well as 220 million Pakistanis, are united on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.