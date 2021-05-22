Stray animals in our country live a torturous life. The authorities routinely kill them to control their population. On our streets, we usually see the lifeless bodies of dogs and cats who get killed by a fast-moving car or other vehicle. The carelessness of a majority of people is the main reason for the brutal death of these animals.

People need to develop some empathy for voiceless animals. They should be careful when on roads and ensure that no animal is hurt because of their careless actions.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur